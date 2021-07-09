Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 829 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain had ended along Turkey Canyon and Big Chino Wash from 5 to 10 miles south of Seligman. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following streams and drainages Turkey Canyon, Big Chino Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0