Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has spectacularly fallen from grace. His antics outside of the cage have spilled over into it. In the buildup to his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 the Irishman began hurling the typical insults we have come to expect. Suddenly it took a sharp turn when McGregor posted an image of Poirier’s wife apparently requesting to send him a message. Naturally McGregor tried to make it seem like something nefarious. It backfired and began the gradual decline of support for him as the event drew closer. More insults to Dustin’s family only added fuel to the fire.