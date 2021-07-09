Cancel
Cubs' Prospect Brailyn Márquez Sidelined With Shoulder Strain

Cover picture for the articleCubs top prospect Márquez sidelined with shoulder strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brailyn Márquez, the Cubs' No. 1 overall prospect, is currently sidelined with a shoulder strain, team president Jed Hoyer said Thursday. Márquez, 22, made his MLB debut in the 2020 regular season finale, flashing his potential...

