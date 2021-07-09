Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New London by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New London A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN MIDDLESEX COUNTY At 1001 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Portland, or near Middletown, moving northeast at 45 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Middletown, Colchester, East Hampton, Durham, Portland, Haddam, Killingworth, Middlefield, Lake Pocotopaug East Hampton and Higganum.alerts.weather.gov
