Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 2-China's factory gate inflation slows, outlook dimmed by still-elevated prices

By Stella Qiu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

* Analysts expects PPI to hover at elevated level in H2

* Data suggest limited pass-through of prices to consumers

* Govt concerned of impact on small firms, policy easing possible

* June PPI +8.8% y/y vs May’s more than a decade high of 9.0%

* June CPI +1.1% y/y vs +1.3% poll, +1.3% in May

* (Adds analysts’ quotes, policy & economic context)

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s factory gate inflation eased in June after a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices, but the annual rate stayed uncomfortably high and underlined growing strains on the economy as Beijing tries to bolster a post-coronavirus revival.

The persistently high inflationary pressures in the industrial sector prompted China’s cabinet this week to flag potential policy easing measures, mainly to support smaller firms.

Friday’s data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed the producer price index (PPI) increased 8.8% from a year earlier, compared with a 9.0% rise in May, and in line with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

The NBS also released consumer price inflation data, which showed a slowing last month and limited pass-through from high factory gate prices.

The PPI, a benchmark gauge of a country’s industrial profitability, inched up 0.3% on a monthly basis, easing sharply from a 1.6% uptick in May, as prices for copper and steel fell.

The monthly slowdown comes as China, the world’s biggest consumer of both coal and iron ore, has stepped up efforts to rein in runaway metals prices. The measures included selling supplies from state reserves and launching investigation of illegal stockpiling and price gouging..

“The domestic policy of ensuring supply and stabilising prices in the commodity sector is showing initial effect, driving an improvement in the market supply and demand, and a slowdown in price gains of industrial products,” said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician at the NBS in a statement accompanying the data release

Yet, some analysts believe the government crackdown will have only a limited impact due to an ongoing imbalance between tight supplies and rising demand by more countries recovering from the pandemic.

“PPI continued to hover at an elevated level in June and we did not see a significant fallback,” said Wang Jun, chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank, adding that he expects PPI to trend above 7% year-on-year in the second half of the year.

“Despite the recent changes in commodity prices, we cannot rule out price gains would accelerate again in H2. We need to stay alert to the possibility of another peak in factory-gate inflation.”

Hao Zhou, senior EM economist Asia at Commerzbank, expects PPI would stay around 8-9% in the second half of the year, given the recent strength in international crude oil prices.

POLICY SUPPORT?

Chinese leaders have raised increasing alarm over the negative impact of rising raw material prices on many small firms, which are unable to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

That in turn has stoked broader worries of a stalling in the post-COVID recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy.

To help firms cope with rising commodity prices, the country’s cabinet on Wednesday raised the prospect of timely cuts to the amount of cash banks must hold as reserve, which would be the first such move since April last year when the economy was badly jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price gains slowed in annual terms in the oil and natural gas extraction, and ferrous and non-ferrous metal smelting and processing sectors, statistics agency’s Dong said.

Many analysts expect the pent-up COVID demand has peaked and China’s growth rates are starting to moderate in the second half of the year, weighed by weakening exports, surging producer price inflation and Beijing’s continued crackdown on property market.

NBS data also showed China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.1% in June in annual terms, slower than a 1.3% gain tipped by the Reuters poll, pointing to limited pass-through to consumers from the high industrial prices.

Pork prices, a key component of China’s CPI, have been on the decline in recent months, driving a drop of 1.7% in food prices. Concerned about tumbling pork prices, authorities late last month also announced plans to buy pork for state reserves.

China’s annual average consumer inflation is likely to be below 2% this year, the central bank governor Yi Gang said last month, well below the government target of around 3%.

Core inflation, which strips of volatile food and energy prices, stood at a mild rate 0.9% in June, unchanged from May, a potential source of concern for policymakers as it suggests underlying demand remains weak.

“In our view, the elevated PPI inflation reading is the result of supply side constraints, so we expect Beijing to turn to easing measures – rather than tightening – to contain the surge in raw materials prices and support growth,” said analysts at Nomura.

“The low CPI inflation reading, though largely driven by slumping pork prices, also provides space for Beijing to ease.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Producer Price Index#H2#Y Y#Nbs#Ppi#Zhongyuan Bank#Commerzbank#Chinese#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
Businessinvesting.com

Japan's core inflation hits 15-month high on energy costs

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2% in June from a year earlier to mark the fastest annual pace in over a year, data showed on Tuesday, a sign the impact of global commodity inflation was gradually broadening. But the increase, driven largely by higher energy costs, was much...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei hits 6-month low on economic slowdown worries

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average plumbed a six-month low on Tuesday, following a broad sell-off on Wall Street as concerns grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery. The Nikkei share average was down 0.41% to 27,537.96 by 0210 GMT, after hitting...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slide as virus woes hurt risk sentiment

* China reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since Jan * S. Korea stocks fall for third day * Thai authorities warn daily virus cases could hit 30,000 * Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore stock markets closed for holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 20 (Reuters) - Equities in South Korea, India, and Thailand declined on Tuesday, while most Asian currencies traded flat to lower, as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus at home and abroad intensified fears about a slowdown in global economic growth. In holiday-thinned trade where Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore bourses were shut, Seoul, Thailand and Taiwan's stocks dropped between 0.4% and 1.6%. Investors bought safe-haven assets, with U.S. Treasury yields tumbling to five-month lows, as a Delta variant-fuelled rise in COVID-19 cases in countries with high vaccination rates like the United States and England stoked worries over economic growth. "The drop in real yields arguably indicate the fixed income market's acute growth concerns and those concerns may finally have started to hit the equity market," said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "There is a good chance the risk-off moves could extend in the thin summer market." Denting sentiment further, China — the region's growth engine — reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January after a second cluster of infections involving the highly contagious Delta variant emerged. Shanghai shares eased 0.3%, but the yuan nudged up 0.1% after the People's Bank of China stood pat on benchmark lending rate despite growing expectations for a cut. The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar weakened 0.2% each, while the Thai baht was little changed. All of the three countries are seeing a spike in cases amid curbs that have curtailed economic activity. Thailand is among the worst affected, as authorities there warned daily infections could reach the 30,000-mark amid a slow vaccination rate. Indian shares slid 1% to a one-month low after some blue-chip companies posted mixed results. HIGHLIGHTS ** Developing Asia's economic growth in 2021 will be slightly lower than previously projected - Asian Development Bank ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Jasmine Telecom Systems PCL down 12.% and Central Plaza Hotel PCL down 8% ** Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were not trading due to a holiday in their respective countries Asia stock indexes & currencies at 0636 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.05 -5.72 -0.96 -0.20 China +0.05 +0.64 -0.16 1.74 India +0.03 -2.38 -0.91 11.64 Philippines +0.22 -5.53 0.00 -7.74 S.Korea -0.23 -5.58 -0.35 12.50 Singapore -0.23 -3.32 0.00 9.40 Taiwan -0.10 +1.44 -1.46 18.98 Thailand +0.06 -8.74 -1.60 5.65 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower after dipping sharply in early deals on Tuesday, extending the losses of the previous four sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index above the 27,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as a surge in the coronavirus's delta variant infections sparked a broad sell-off and renewed virus fears gripped markets ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 10-day low on heavy corporate demand, steady LPR fix

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from a 10-day low against the dollar, as the local currency got a helping hand from Tuesday's steady fixing of the benchmark lending rate and corporate demand. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4855 per dollar, 155 pips or 0.24% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4700, the weakest since May 6. The spot market bounced from a 10-day low of 6.4915 per dollar hit on Monday and traded at 6.4870 by midday, 35 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said robust corporate demand for the yuan as it weakened towards the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level offset broad safe-haven driven strength in the U.S. currency. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc across many countries, Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang bank, said risk aversion could further lift the dollar in the short term. "Subsequently, if data supports normalisation in U.S. Federal Reserve policy, the dollar index may remain strong," Li said in a note. "If the dollar index rises past 93, or even to the year-to-date's high of 93.5, we will see if the yuan can hold the 6.50 mark against the U.S. dollar." The slight strength in the yuan was also underpinned by China's decision to keep its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged this month, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The yuan's value against its major trading partners, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index, surged to 98.46 on Tuesday, the highest since March 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Analysts attributed the firmer CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in its peers. Many investors take 98 as the ceiling for the index and its persistent strength could prompt some central bank action to rein in the yuan as an appreciating index disadvantages China's exporters, said a trader at a Chinese bank. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.869, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4926 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4855 6.47 -0.24% Spot yuan 6.487 6.4905 0.05% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.64% Spot change since 2005 27.59% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.35 98.35 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.869 92.877 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4926 -0.09% * Offshore 6.661 -2.63% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
EconomyWNCY

China holds benchmark lending rate for 15th straight month

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%....
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on lower bond yields, Delta variant threat

* Dollar firms near multi-month highs (Adds comments, updates prices) July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a drop in U.S. bond yields and concerns over a relentless surge in Delta variant infections, although a stronger dollar kept bullion’s gains in check. Spot gold was...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Shanghai copper near 1-month low on virus worries

July 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly a month, as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened the outlook for a global economic recovery. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.3% to 67,400 yuan ($10,393.86) a tonne, its lowest since June 23, before edging up to close at 68,130 yuan a tonne, still down 1.2%.
BusinessForexTV.com

Germany Producer Prices Rise At Fastest Pace Since 1982

Germany’s producer prices logged its fastest annual growth since 1982, data published by Destatis revealed on Tuesday. Producer prices grew 8.5 percent on a yearly basis in June, bigger than the 7.2 percent rise posted in May. Economists had forecast an increase of 8.4 percent. This was the fastest rise...
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
EconomyForexTV.com

Swiss Exports Growth Slows In Q2

Switzerland’s exports grew at a softer pace in the second quarter, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday. Exports increased 1.0 percent sequentially in the second quarter, after a 5.0 percent rise in the first quarter. Imports grew 1.2 percent in the second quarter, after a 1.7 percent...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Brazil's soybean exports seen lower on year in July amid stock hoarding

Brazil's soybean exports to date in July are seen lower than a year earlier as farmers hoarding stocks stoke tight supply concerns, sources told S&P Global Platts July 20, which is expected to support US beans demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Brazil,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy