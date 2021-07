Sebastian Munoz of Colombia and Chesson Hadley both have won once on the PGA Tour and are looking for more. Munoz (pictured) and Hadley both shot 8-under-par 63 to tie for the lead, one stroke ahead of three others golfers, after the first round of the 50th edition in what is now the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.