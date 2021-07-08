If McAuliffe wins, look out for education

Terry McAuliffe is back to feed at the trough. You know the New Yorker loves the country bumpkins (which is what he thinks we are). If McAuliffe makes it to the governor's mansion, critical race theory will rule Virginia. You will have to decide how to save your children. If you can’t be bothered, you will deal with a mentally scared child who hates you because of your skin color (hates the country also). They will be sucking on their lattes.