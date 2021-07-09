BMW M4 Competition Review: Striking Sub $200K Performance Bargain?

It is often argued that the best way to modify a car is to first modify the driver. You could throw superchargers, turbochargers and ECU tunes that add 5 hp until you’re blue in the face, but if you’re green behind the wheel, all your modifications are basically money down the drain. The same goes for those shelling out big bucks for something that can lap the Nürburgring in less than 7 minutes. Yes, you may look good rolling down Rodeo Drive in your supercar, but can you make your rocket look good when its tires meet the racetrack? Really, what’s the use if you can’t flex your car’s true muscle?