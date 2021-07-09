Cancel
BMW M4 Competition Review: Striking Sub $200K Performance Bargain?

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 BMW M4 Competition makes a statement. See, while you might struggle with the looks at first, the new M4 doesn’t miss the mark on anything. It’s as ‘complete’ a car as we have driven this year. And while sharing the same performance underpinnings of its highly accomplished brother the M3, it takes the 510HP sedan and adds a little spice and flair. Possessing a sleek sloping stance and an aggressive attitude that screams “eh, the kids are an afterthought”. It’s an epic drive, and while this was our second time in the M4 Competition, we couldn’t wait to get back behind the wheel.

