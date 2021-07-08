Rutherford Falls: Peacock Orders Second Season of Comedy Series
Critically-acclaimed Peacock Original comedy series Rutherford Falls from Universal Television has been renewed for a second season. Season 2 will launch sometime in 2022. “We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original, and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed, and the incredible cast.”www.comingsoon.net
Comments / 0