Rutherford Falls: Peacock Orders Second Season of Comedy Series

It was a little over a year ago when Netflix first unleashed the hypnotic, sometimes disturbing, deep dive into the world of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the rest of those crazy cats. At the onset of the pandemic Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became one of the first series that a stunned nation collectively sank its teeth into. Did Joe plan on killing his competition, Carole, who may or may not have killed her husband? Peacock's upcoming series Joe Exotic will claw at those questions and perhaps unlock many more. Recently Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Dune, Sex and the City) has announced his return to the small screen in the role of Carole's current husband, and possible future tiger food, Howard Baskin.