Rutherford Falls: Peacock Orders Second Season of Comedy Series

By Kylie Hemmert
Coming Soon!
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritically-acclaimed Peacock Original comedy series Rutherford Falls from Universal Television has been renewed for a second season. Season 2 will launch sometime in 2022. “We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original, and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed, and the incredible cast.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schur
Person
Dustin Milligan
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Michael Schur
Person
Michael Greyeyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Comedies#Peacock Original#Scripted Content#Nbcuniversal Television#Universal Television And#Co Creator#Showrunner Sierra#Indigenous#Native#Navajo#Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota#Paiute#Din#Muskeg Lake Cree Nation#Rotten Tomatoes#Superstore#Universal Studio Group
