After two years of development, Zadok’s massive new 1801 Post Oak Blvd location is ready to host one of Houston’s biggest bridal events: its Summer Bridal Soiree. Head upstairs July 9–10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you’ll get the chance to try on collections from some of Houston’s most famous ring and band designers. You’ll be sure to walk out with your dream ring, or at least find out what your dream ring is.