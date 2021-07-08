Gov. Andy Beshear visiting west Kentucky Friday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is visiting Paducah, Murray and Madisonville on Friday. The governor's office says his first stop will be at the Murray State University Farm Shop, where he will announce a new partnership among the university's Hutson School of Agriculture and local and international leaders in the electrification and solar industries. He'll be joined by Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Governor’s Office of Emerging Industries Executive Director Dorsey Ridley, Murray State President Robert Jackson and MSU Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Tony Brannon.www.wpsdlocal6.com
