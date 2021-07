Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Terminal Preview 1.10, which means that preview version 1.9 will soon head to users running the stable version. However, that version will not include the ability to set the tool as the default terminal, or the ability to edit actions from the Settings UI. Those features are still limited to the preview version. With that out of the way, Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 brings a few changes such as the addition of a command palette button to the dropdown menu, new actions, and more.