Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Judge extends order halting WVa needle exchange law

The Decatur Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday extended a temporary restraining order on West Virginia's new law that tightens requirements on needle exchange programs.

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wva Needle Exchange#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Judge denies preliminary injunction to halt new syringe exchange law

A federal judge has concluded he can no longer halt West Virginia’s new law restricting harm reduction programs, including syringe exchange services. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers issued an order this afternoon dissolving a temporary restraining order and denying a request for a preliminary injunction. He noted that granting...
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Syringe exchange law in effect as judge dissolves injunction

HUNTINGTON — A federal judge has dissolved a temporary injunction against the implementation of the new West Virginia syringe exchange law and denied a request for a permanent injunction. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued his decision Thursday, a week after hearing arguments in his Huntington courtroom as to why...
U.S. PoliticsWTRF

West Virginia needle exchange program ruled on by a federal judge

(WTRF)- A federal judge has denied the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction on Senate Bill 334 meaning new rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward. The syringe exchange law requires syringe services programs to be licensed by the state Office of Health Facilities Licensure and...
U.S. PoliticsAndover Townsman

Judge rules law restricting W.Va. needle exchange programs can stand

--- After months of questions around a new West Virginia law on harm reduction, and a legal challenge to its constitutionality, a federal judge has ruled that the measure is enforceable. Passed in April by the Legislature, Senate Bill 334 requires programs offering syringe exchanges to host a number of...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

W.Va. needle exchange programs to continue for now

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Needle exchange programs in West Virginia will be allowed to continue operating as normal after a federal judge decided to continue to block a new law, along with its strict regulations, that was set to take effect Friday. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers indicated that he...
Congress & CourtsThe Post and Courier

SC officials file appeal of federal judge's order blocking abortion law

Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials have filed their appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that blocked South Carolina’s strict abortion ban from taking effect. In an announcement July 7, McMaster made note that Mississippi's abortion law is already in the pipeline to the Supreme Court and that the Palmetto State's recently passed legislation needs to be defended, as well.
U.S. PoliticsMetro News

Judge continues halt on new syringe law, but hasn’t rendered final decision yet

A federal judge said he will extend a temporary restraining order on West Virginia’s new law on syringe exchange programs while thinking through a longer-term ruling. The law establishing licensure and guidelines of harm reduction programs that include syringe exchanges was set to go into effect Friday. Now it will not — although U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers indicated he is likely to render a full decision in relatively short order.
Charleston, WVwbrc.com

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Legalized Drug Needle Exchanges

If the War on Drugs has taught us anything, it's a battle that cannot be won. No threat of punishment or restriction of freedom can apparently compare to ride on a white tiger or a trip on the balls as they say. It's basic risk/reward behavior, and it's not always up to the individual whether they can quit or not. It's just not that simple. We humans don't all have the ideal self-control that some do, and as more and more drugs infiltrate suburban America, even the deepest red state in the nation is trying something new to curb the trend of discovering the wrong kind of black tar in rural Oklahoma. Instead of arrests, Gov Stitt signed into law a bill now allowing private organizations to offer clean needle exchanges (where a drug user can trade their used syringes for clean, unused needles) and offer help with counseling and rehab to those with the proverbial monkey on their back.
POTUSWashington Post

Needle exchanges need a champion. Will Biden’s drug czar nominee be that person?

If personnel is policy, President Biden made a curious decision in nominating Rahul Gupta to be his drug czar. It’s not that Gupta is unqualified. He is a respected health official who has substantial experience working to address addiction. But as head of the administration’s strategy on drugs, he will need to navigate a thorny issue at the front lines of the culture wars: needle exchanges.
Charleston, WVlocaldvm.com

Will West Virginia reinstate its mask mandate?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Los Angeles County announced it would be renewing its indoor mask mandate for everyone — vaccinated or not. The news is causing many people to ask the question: will my state or county be next?. West Virginia repealed its mask mandate less than a...
Florida StateInsurance Journal

Federal Judge Halts Part of Florida’s New Property Insurance Reform Law

A federal judge has halted enforcement of a section of Florida’s new property insurance reform (SB 76) law that restricts the advertisements and solicitations of roofing contractors. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker granted the injunction Sunday in response to a complaint by a roofing contractor that the section of the...
Charleston, WVWVNews

Gov. Justice doesn't currently support mask mandate for West Virginia schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice said he does not currently support a mask mandate for the state's schools. Justice, during his COVID-19 press briefing, said that while start of school is still too far off to make a definitive decision, the state of the pandemic in West Virginia doesn't presently warrant a blanket mask mandate for students.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the defendants in a used car sales lawsuit from selling vehicles in West Virginia, among other terms. Defendants Karen Richmond, Brian Richmond, Glenville Ratliff, Corey Smith, Richmond’s Quality Cars, LLC and CMS Pre-Owned Auto...
Charleston, WVWVNews

Justice: West Virginia has no plans for further vaccine incentives

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia doesn’t plan to offer additional incentives to residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the conclusion of the “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. The winners of the final drawing in the state’s vaccine incentive lottery are scheduled to...
Texas StateThe Decatur Daily

Lawsuit challenges Texas law banning abortion after 6 weeks

A coalition of abortion providers and advocates filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a Texas law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
LawMysuncoast.com

Judge blocks property insurance law

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - A federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a key part of a new property-insurance law designed to combat fraud that prohibits roofing contractors advertising to potential customers. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker supported the call for a preliminary injunction from...
Law EnforcementDaily Advance

'Party of law and order' should pay for it

North Carolina Republicans, like their brethren across the country, love to frame themselves as protectors of law and order. They especially love to mischaracterize progressive attempts at policing reform as calamitous cuts to police departments. But in our state, there’s one party that’s been dangerously shorting the criminal justice system...

Comments / 0

Community Policy