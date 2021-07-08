Design Your Own Reebok Sneakers in Katy This Weekend

Ever dreamed of rocking a one-of-a-kind shoe? Well, your dream may become reality this Saturday in Katy. From 2–8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Reebok is partnering with the A Herd of Bison Company to allow customers to design one-of-one shoes at Reebok’s Katy Mills location. The event, which A Herd of Bison founder and Houstonian Kareem Day will run, will bring a “bespoke experience” to the store, meaning that each product is one-of-a-kind.