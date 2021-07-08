Cancel
North Miami Beach Rejects As Incomplete 2nd Engineering Inspection Report From Evacuated Condo

By Richard Korman
enr.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Miami Beach has rejected a new engineering inspection report provided by the Crestview Towers condominium, keeping about 300 evacuated residents from returning to their apartments and raising new questions about engineering inspection reports in the aftermath of the Champlain Towers collapse. At the Champlain Towers site, in Surfside, six...

