Beginning in mid-August, Healthy Living for ME is offering a free workshop to help individuals with a wide range of chronic pain conditions. Better Health Now with Pain is ideal for people who are experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions such as arthritis, back pain, post-surgical pain and headaches, as well as other conditions that last for more than three months despite treatment. Caregivers of those experiencing long-term pain are also invited to participate in the workshop. Topics covered will include pacing & planning, medication management and the Moving Easy Program, among many others.