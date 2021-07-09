Two arrested in standoff, kidnapping case in Laredo

Two people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping related to Wednesday’s standoff, authorities said. Laredo police officers responded to an assault report at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cortez Street. The caller stated that a 17-year-old girl with visible injuries had asked her for help. The teen told first officers on the scene that she had been kidnapped and assaulted at a home in the 2100 block of Guatemozin Street. Laredo Fire Department crews took the teen to a local hospital.