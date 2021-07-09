Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Peoria. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 18.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 14.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 16.7 feet, Pumping begins in East Peoria near the train yard and Wesley Slough. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, Water approaches Spring Bay Park. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Peoria 18.0 18.1 Thu 8 pm CDT 17.5 17.0 16.5