Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hettinger, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hettinger; Stark The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hettinger County in southwestern North Dakota Southeastern Stark County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 801 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of New England, or 16 miles south of Dickinson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mott, New England, Regent, Havelock, Schefield and Lefor. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH