Albany County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FRIDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304, 305, 307, AND 308

