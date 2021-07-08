Cancel
BRITISH OPEN '21: Capsules on 10 contenders for claret jug

 13 days ago

Jon Rahm will try to do what only six others have done in the last century. The Spaniard will try to win the U.S. Open and the British Open in the same year. The last to do that was Tiger Woods in 2000. Rory McIlroy has gone seven years since his last major. Dustin Johnson is looking for a little payback at Royal St. George's. He was a runner-up the last time it was played on the English links 10 years ago. And there's Louis Oosthuizen, who has been runner-up in two straight majors. He'd like to avoid a third.

