Condie overcomes back surgery to reach Olympic rings

The Associated Press is reporting that two South African soccer players have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Olympic Village. A South African soccer team video analyst also tested positive. Much has been done to try and make a NBA-esque bubble for the Olympic athletes, including banning spectators, and making anti-sex beds. But those efforts change nothing if an athlete shows up during the incubation phase of the virus, which the South African team members appear to have done. “The timing of the positive results suggests that the PCR test in these individuals was done during the incubation period of the infection, which is how they could be negative in South Africa and then positive in Japan,” the team’s chief medical officer, Dr. Phatho Zondi, said in a statement.