Golf

Rahm lives up to billing with 1st-round 66 at Scottish Open

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Jon Rahm has shot 5-under 66 to start his first event as a major champion. The top-ranked Spaniard is returning after a two-week break following his win at the U.S. Open and is two strokes off the first-round lead at the Scottish Open on the European Tour. Jack Senior, a 353rd-ranked English player, is in first place after a round 64 that was marred by a bogey at his last hole. Justin Thomas holed a 90-foot eagle putt on No. 7 and birdied the last to wind up in a tie for second place with Lee Westwood on 65s. The tournament is being used as a links tune-up for next week's British Open at Royal St. George’s.

