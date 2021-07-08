Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets-Pirates PPD, will play doubleheader Saturday

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A game scheduled between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the game during Pittsburgh’s only scheduled visit to the Big Apple this season. It’s the second rainout this week for the Mets, who waited nearly 2 1/2 hours Tuesday to play the Brewers before owner Steve Cohen tweeted that the game was called off. New York made it up Wednesday as part of its ninth doubleheader this season.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Doubleheader#Mets Pirates Ppd#Ap#The New York Mets#The Big Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets add Nick Tropeano to active roster, option Robert Stock to Syracuse

The Mets have optioned Robert Stock, who started the second game of the team’s doubleheader against the Brewers on Wednesday, to Triple-A Syracuse, and they have added Nick Tropeano, who was the 27th man for that doubleheader, to their active roster. Tropeano was a starting pitcher earlier in his career...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets To Play Doubleheader To Finish Up Brewers Series

The Mets suffered their 10th weather-related postponement Tuesday night as their game with the Brewers was cancelled due to rain. It will be made up Wednesday in a split doubleheader, with the two games starting at 2:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. They called the game over two and a half...
MLBwisr680.com

Pirates and Mets rained out

The Pittsburgh Pirates – New York Mets game last night was rained out and will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader Saturday. The two teams will open the four-game series tonight at 7:10pm. Pre-game begins at 6:40pm on WISR 680am. JT Brubaker will start for the Bucs tonight. Marcus Stroman will start for the Mets.
MLBMorning Times

Pirates to take on Mets on the road

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (47-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Mets: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Mets Sunday. The Mets are 28-13...
MLBwisr680.com

Pirates top Mets in thriller

The Pittsburgh Pirates came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday prior to the MLB All-Star break. Rookie infielder Rodolfo Castro hit two home runs in the game to help the Bucs back after the Mets scored five runs in the first inning. Adam Frazier and Wilmer Difo added three hits each. The Pirates pounded 15 hits in the game to split their four-game series with the Mets. Reliever David Bednar earned the victory.
MLBwcn247.com

Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

NEW YORK (AP) — For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way. New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night. The Mets will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season. The Mets last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey’s first relief appearance in 10 years. It was New York’s eighth loss in nine games.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 4 trades for a pitcher to ease our Jacob deGrom injury pain

Jacob deGrom has landed on the 10-day IL with forearm tightness. It’s the worst nightmare New York Mets fans could have experienced. Without him for an extended period of time, the club’s chances at maintaining their lead atop to the National League East feels a whole lot tougher. Fortunately, this...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets move ace Jacob deGrom (forearm) to 10-day IL

The New York Mets placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list Sunday with forearm tightness. Manager Luis Rojas said the right-hander will not throw again until the discomfort goes away. The transaction is retroactive to Thursday. "I'm frustrated," deGrom said Sunday. "I don't know what else to say."
MLBSportsGrid

Mets-Pirates Postponed Thursday

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports Thursday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates is postponed because of inclement weather. https://twitter.com/NYPost_Mets/status/1413258083833352195. The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday. The Mets, currently first place in the National League East, will...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Head to the Desert Looking to Stay Hot

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 17: Jacob Stallings #58 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is drenched with water thrown by teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run to give the Pirates a 9-7 win over the New York Mets during the game at PNC Park on July 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Marty’s musings: Ohtani dazzles in Denver

Welcome to ‘Marty’s Musings’, my weekly column of numbers summarizing the happenings in the baseball world. I am your guide for taking an analytic look at the news and notes throughout the game, and highlighting key pitching matchups. Last week MLB did a great job showcasing two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: 7th Inning Bullpen Implosion Leads to Loss in Arizona

Tuesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates appeared to be on their way to a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks until the bullpen imploded in the 7th inning of an 11-6 loss. Baseball can be a funny sport. Entering pay on Monday the Pittsburgh Pirates were 7-4 in their previous 11 games. These 11 games came against two first place teams in the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, as well as another postseason contender in the Atlanta Braves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy