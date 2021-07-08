Cancel
MLB

Plesac back, starting for Indians after freak thumb injury

 13 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Zach Plesac has been activated from the injured list and will make his first start since breaking his thumb in May while removing his undershirt. Plesac will start Thursday night against Kansas City as the Indians try to end a nine-game losing streak _ the club’s longest since 2012. The right-hander will be on a pitch count as he builds up arm strength. Plesac recently completed a rehab stint at Double-A Akron. The return of the 26-year-old Plesac is a much-needed boost to the Indians, who are still missing top starters Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale with injuries.

Zach Plesac
Aaron Civale
Shane Bieber
#Injured List #Indians #Ap #Double A Akron
MLB

Indians' Zach Plesac (thumb) activated for Thursday start

The Cleveland Indians activated starting pitcher Zach Plesac (thumb) from the 10-day injured list. Plesac will make his first start since May 23 on Thursday night versus the Kansas City Royals. He was out with a thumb injury that he suffered while "aggressively" removing his shirt. numberFire’s models project Plesac...
MLB

Cleveland Indians: Zach Plesac provides much needed glimmer of hope

Zach Plesac provides much needed glimmer of hope for the Cleveland Indians. The Cleveland Indians moved one step closer to being back to full strength on Thursday (July 8) by bringing back Zach Plesac from the injured list. While Plesac is just one of many injured players, he’s the first of the big three in the starting rotation to return from the injured list.
MLB

Duffy, Royals to face Plesac, Indians

Kansas City Royals (36-50, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-42, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -137, Royals +118; over/under is 8...
MLB

Indians turn to Zach Plesac in finale vs. Chris Bassitt, A's

Two pitchers who took opposite approaches to the All-Star break are set to duel Sunday afternoon when the Cleveland Indians and host Oakland Athletics conclude their three-game set. The series has been about as evenly contested as possible for two days. Oakland rallied on a Jed Lowrie walk-off homer for...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLB

Cleveland Indians sign former All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos to minor league deal

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous, unrelated story. The Cleveland Indians have signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.
Yankees pitcher lands on injury list after 'freak accident'

The New York Yankees’ have had an odd season — and Michael King landing on the injury list because of a "freak accident" he suffered in the weight room is just a reminder of that. King was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a right middle finger...
MLB

Giants' Buster Posey Placed on 10-Day IL with Thumb Injury

The San Francisco Giants announced Friday that catcher Buster Posey has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday with a left thumb contusion. Right-handed pitcher Logan Webb has been reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move. Posey, 34, will enter the All-Star break slashing .328/.421/.547...
MLB

Franchy Cordero gets his first taste of first base

This is officially becoming intriguing. When images of Franchy Cordero working out at first base initially emerged it was simply believed to be a back-up plan to a back-up plan. But, now?. Cordero went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, a run and a walk while playing his new position Wednesday night....
MLB

Posey to miss ASG after hitting IL (thumb)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants on Friday placed catcher Buster Posey on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb contusion, retroactive to Tuesday. The move rules out the 34-year-old veteran for the remainder of the first half and for the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday. A...
Cleveland.com

Will an aching elbow for José Ramírez lead to an opportunity for Cleveland Indians prospect Nolan Jones?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez is hitting .171 in 10 games since bruising his elbow on a dive for a Michael Brantley grounder against Houston on July 1. If Ramírez has to go on the injured list, it could set of a chain reaction of moves that gives top prospect Nolan Jones a shot at the big leagues. On Wednesday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga discuss what that could look like.

Comments / 0

