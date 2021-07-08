Alabama Medical Board warns about pre-registering for medical marijuana

Medical marijuana is legal in more than 30 states, however, there is still much debate about the health benefits of the herb. There is new research that shows evidence that marijuana can help treat multiple symptoms and conditions, and some of the world’s most prestigious health institutions have discovered the potential health benefits of marijuana. A lot of people have their doubts and suspicions about medical marijuana but it cannot be denied that there are some health issues that this herb can be used to treat. This article will explore the most common uses of medical marijuana.