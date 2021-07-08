Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Threat of rain forces postponement of Blue Jays-Orioles game

By DAVID GINSBURG - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — The threat of rain throughout the night forced the postponement of Thursday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. The game will be made up as part of single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 11. Baltimore won the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday night and the Blue Jays bounced back with a 10-2 rout on Wednesday. Prior to the finale Thursday, a shower forced batting practice to be cancelled as the tarp was placed on the field. Word of the postponement came around 5:20 p.m. after the skies had cleared and sun drenched the field at Camden Yards.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Postponement#Blue Jays Orioles#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction: Bet on Toronto rookie

This Olympic update is brought to you by Stitches, proud sponsor of the U.S. Olympic Team: BMX freestyler Chelsea Wolfe’s goal is to win a medal, “so I can burn a U.S. flag on the podium.” Hammer-thrower Gwen Berry turned away from the flag as they played the anthem at the trials. Sha’Carri Richardson will not be going to Tokyo after failing a drug test. Neither will Ryan Lochte, which is good news for Tokyo’s Finest. And this just in, nutrition expert Bob Baffert has been enlisted as a consultant to ensure our team’s optimal performance.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Orioles-Jays postponed; twin bill planned for September

The Baltimore Orioles' scheduled game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The teams will make it up with a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Baltimore. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings, starting at 4:35 p.m. ET. Game 2 will begin approximately 45 minutes after the first game concludes.
MLBarcamax.com

Matt Harvey, Orioles shelled by Blue Jays, 10-2

BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey signed with the rebuilding Orioles on the dream that their data-driven pitching program could help him regain his years-gone All-Star form. Despite all parties’ earnest efforts, it has not. The Orioles, conversely, signed Matt Harvey with the dream that a low-cost spring pickup might pan out....
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Guerrero and Bichette carry Blue Jays past Orioles 10-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — On his first day with the Toronto Blue Jays, Trevor Richards spoke excitedly about the change of scenery and expressed delight about the benefit of playing for this team instead of pitching against it. “I’m glad I don’t have to face these guys anymore,” Richards said Wednesday...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles bring the lumber in 7-5 win over the Blue Jays

Oriole starter Spenser Watkins, the 28-year-old rookie making his first major league start, was one of the central plotlines tonight. Against the high-octane Blue Jays offense — who entered play on Tuesday ranked first in the American League in home runs (124), second in OPS (.781), and third in runs scored (423) — Watkins pitched five innings of one-run ball. And despite a bit of a rocky start, the O’s right-hander settled in just fine as the game went on.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (43-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217;...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Wash Orioles 10-2

The Toronto Blue Jays washed the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 last night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three singles and drove in two runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 73, Bo Bichette homered, Teoscar Hernández had three hits and Cavan Biggio chipped in with a pair of RBI as the Blue Jays hammered out 15 hits in their blowout win.
MLBwiartonecho.com

Blue Jays downed by Orioles in series-opening homer fest

It was bombs away at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, but not just for the American League’s most dangerous offence. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Blue Jays might lead the AL in home runs, but it was Baltimore, who...
MLBMLB

Blue Jays-O's postponed; DH set for Sept. 11

BALTIMORE -- With inclement weather slated for the Baltimore area throughout the evening on Thursday, the series finale between the Orioles and Blue Jays was preemptively postponed. The teams will make up the game as part of a traditional single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 4:35 p.m. ET. Game 2 will begin approximately 45 minutes after the first game concludes.
MLBnumberfire.com

Saturday's contest between Rangers and Blue Jays postponed due to rain

Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed. Today's matchup will be rescheduled for a double-header on Sunday starting at 1:07 PM EST. Utilizing numberFire's models, the Blue Jays currently rank fifth overall with a 46-42 record while the Rangers rate 25th at 35-56.
MLBWKBW-TV

Blue Jays postpone Saturday game, doubleheader set for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays have announced Saturday's game has been postponed due to weather. The game against the Texas Rangers will be made up on Sunday as part of a straight doubleheader. According to the Blue Jays, the first game on Sunday will take place at...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers Notes: Saturday's Game vs Blue Jays Postponed, Five Draft Signings

For the first time this season, the Texas Rangers will have to make up a game. Saturday's contest between the Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain. The Blue Jays typically don't have to worry about rain delays since they are one of nine teams with roofed stadium. However, they have been playing their home games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. and most recently at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Matt Harvey fires six scoreless innings as Orioles blank Royals

Matt Harvey produced his longest scoreless outing in almost three years Sunday afternoon, as the struggling right-hander blanked the Kansas City Royals over six innings to lead the visiting Baltimore Orioles to a 5-0 victory. Ramon Urias had two hits including the two-run single in the third that produced the...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Hyun Jin Ryu shines as Blue Jays blank Rangers in opener

Danny Jansen hit a solo home run, left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 5-0 Sunday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo. The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the three-game series.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays crushed by Red Sox in first game of series

The Red Sox hammered the Blue Jays 13-4, as Jarren Duran hit his first major league home run for Boston, while Hunter Renfroe had a grand slam, all in the top of the first inning. Cavan Biggio hit a solo home run in the loss - Buck Martinez and Pat Tabler have the audio highlights courtesy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy