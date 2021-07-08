Barty and Pliskova in Wimbledon final...No fans at Olympics

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Golf’s oldest championship is underway in England. The British Open has returned from a pandemic-imposed year off, with some 32,000 spectators allowed at Royal St. George’s. Richard Bland hit the opening tee shot in front of a nearly full stand. He was part of all-English first group that included Marcus Armitage and Andy Sullivan, who set the early target with a 3-under 67. Jordan Speith (speeth) and Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) were among more than a dozen players who had below-par scores in the early going. Brian Harman also got off to a good start, opening with three straight birdies. The left-handed American has missed the cut the last four times he has played the British Open.