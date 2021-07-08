Barty and Pliskova in Wimbledon final...No fans at Olympics

Cancel
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty will face Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) on Saturday in the first Wimbledon final for both. Barty is the current No. 1-ranked woman and Pliskova is a former No. 1. Barty already owns a Grand Slam title from the 2019 French Open. Pliskova’s best showing at a major tournament was runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open. Barty beat 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 in today’s first semifinal. Pliskova then advanced by coming back to eliminate second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 with the help of 14 aces in a vibrant display of power tennis by both players.

Tennisthesource.com

Naomi Osaka First Haitian & Japanese Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka is making power moves, on and off the court. In addition to her 4 grand slam winner title, various fashion deals, upcoming Netflix documentary, and her very own Barbie doll replica, the tennis star recently became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The 23-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
Tennisblackchronicle.com

Wimbledon 2021 – Our experts preview Ash Barty-Karolina Pliskova women’s final

After a hiatus last year, we have finally reached our first Wimbledon final since 2019 with world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty taking on Karolina Pliskova in a tantalizing battle. There has been a renewed sense of excitement about the courts over the past two weeks as fans returned to the stands. While thoughts of COVID-19 lingered with strict protocols for both competitors and fans, that hasn’t overshadowed the fact that we have been treated to some exceptional matches.
NFLwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece through a lot of help from Khris Middleton. The Bucks trailed by nine in the fourth quarter before Middleton carried them to a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. He drained the go-ahead basket while scoring 10 straight Milwaukee points before finishing with 40.
New York City, NYwcn247.com

British Open underway...Baseball resumes Red Sox at Yankees

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Golf’s oldest championship is underway in England. The British Open has returned from a pandemic-imposed year off, with some 32,000 spectators allowed at Royal St. George’s. Richard Bland hit the opening tee shot in front of a nearly full stand. He was part of all-English first group that included Marcus Armitage and Andy Sullivan, who set the early target with a 3-under 67. Jordan Speith (speeth) and Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) were among more than a dozen players who had below-par scores in the early going. Brian Harman also got off to a good start, opening with three straight birdies. The left-handed American has missed the cut the last four times he has played the British Open.
Rome, PAwcn247.com

Quadarella is among Ledecky's few challengers for Tokyo

ROME (AP) — Simona Quadarella is one of the few swimmers capable of challenging American standout Katie Ledecky in the longest pool races at the Tokyo Olympics. The Italian swam to gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle when Ledecky withdrew from the final due to illness at the 2019 world championships. She also stayed with Ledecky until the very last lap of the 800 in 2019 and came away with silver. Quadarella's long-time coach says she is “impulsive” and “not someone who thinks a lot about what she’s doing." Christian Minotti adds that Quadarella "acts depending on how she feels.”
Cyclingwcn247.com

Pogacar wins final Tour mountain stage, cements overall lead

LUZ ARDIDEN, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar has won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France to cement his grip on the race. The short trek in the Pyrenees featured a daunting combination of the Col du Tourmalet and the final sharp climb to the Luz-Ardiden ski resort, two classics of the Tour. Pogacar’s main rivals did not take advantage of the brutal course. The defending champion surged away from a reduced group of four riders in the last kilometer. Barring an accident, the 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider should be crowned Tour champion for the second straight year when the race ends in Paris on Sunday.
NBAwcn247.com

Bucks win...Pelicans eye a coach...Bauer leave extended

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece by coming back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns, 109-103. Khris Middleton scored 10 straight Milwaukee points and finished with a team-high 40 in the Bucks' second straight win. Devin Booker led all scorers with 42 points, but the Suns guard was plagued by foul trouble and had to be benched for about 3 1/2 minutes in the final period.
TennisCosmopolitan

Meet Naomi Osaka's Super Supportive Parents, Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

There's only one thing that feels the tiniest smidge better than watching Naomi Osaka absolutely dominate on the tennis court: Watching the love she gets from her parents after every match. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champ has a super close relationship to her mom, Tamaki Osaka, and her dad, Leonard Francois. These two raised Naomi and her older sister, Mari, in Japan before moving to the United States when Naomi was 3, and they couldn't be more supportive of their daughter and her wildly impressive career. Get to know Naomi Osaka's parents below.
NFLwcn247.com

Oosthuizen, Spieth lead as normalcy returns to British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) and Jordan Spieth (speeth) are leading the way at the British Open. That’s not the only thing giving the majors a degree of normalcy at Royal St. George’s. The biggest golf crowd since the coronavirus outbreak cheered on the world’s best players at the course in southeast England. Oosthuizen shot 6-under 64 to tie the lowest opening round at Royal St. George’s and take the clubhouse lead at another major championship. He is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes at majors. Spieth was only one stroke back by making putts like it was 2017 all over again. He lifted the claret jug at Royal Birkdale four years ago.
Sportswcn247.com

Former 400-meter hurdles champion Hejnova pulls out of Tokyo

PRAGUE (AP) — Two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles Zuzana Hejnova won't compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to an Achilles tendon injury. Hejnova’s back and Achilles problems prevented her from competing this season and she won’t fully recover for the Tokyo Games opening in eight days. The 34-year-old Czech Republic athlete says she “could barely walk let alone to train properly” in recent weeks. She says she now plans to retire. Hejnova won gold at the world championships in 2013 and 2015. She also took bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBwcn247.com

Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

NEW YORK (AP) — For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way. New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night. The Mets will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season. The Mets last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey’s first relief appearance in 10 years. It was New York’s eighth loss in nine games.

