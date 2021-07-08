Cancel
Golf

Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic. Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in her 2001 Standard Register PING victory. Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. The 22-year-old Japanese player had her lowest score on the LPGA Tour, topping a third-round 63 in her 2018 NWA Championship victory. Hataoka had six straight birdies on Nos. 15-2 and added three more in a row on Nos. 5-7. Lauren Stephenson was second.

