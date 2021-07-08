Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic

Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen come in carrying different emotions, but both will have something to prove when they tee off Thursday in the 2021 3M Open. Johnson comes into TPC Twin Cities off his best finish in months -- a tie for eighth at the British Open that was only derailed by a third-round 73, and he's eager to prove his game is back. Oosthuizen tied for third, but he lost the 54-hole lead as Collin Morikawa took over on Sunday, and he missed out on yet another major championship victory. A 3M Open victory would be his first win on American soil and would soothe some of that sting.