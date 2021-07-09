LEADING OFF: Astros' giveaways sure to grab Yanks' attention

The Houston Astros have planned a weekend of giveaway items at Minute Maid Park that’s sure to pique the interest of the visiting New York Yankees. Star second baseman Jose Altuve and his Houston teammates were loudly heckled in May when they played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since their sign-stealing was revealed. The Astros beat New York in the 2017 AL Championship Series on their way to the World Series championship, and topped them again in the 2019 ALCS on Altuve’s game-ending home run. Fans attending the series opener in Houston this weekend will get a replica 2019 AL champions trophy. The Saturday game includes a 2019 AL champions replica ring and the Sunday matchup offers an Altuve jersey. The promotions were announced last month.