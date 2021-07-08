Don Mattingly agrees to manage Miami Marlins in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers waited 32 years to win the World Series again. The road to a repeat championship is never easy, and they head into the second half of the season hoping the worst of the bumps along the way are behind them. A suspended starting pitcher, injuries and offensive struggles have conspired against them. It’s the first time since 2016 the Dodgers haven’t been in first place at the All-Star break. But they're close. With a record of 56-35, the Dodgers have the second-most wins in the majors behind the rival San Francisco Giants, who are 57-32.