Don Mattingly agrees to manage Miami Marlins in 2022
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng says manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022. Mattingly and the club have agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season. The Marlins ended a 17 year playoff drought when they reached the postseason in 2020. That earned Mattingly NL Manager of the Year honors. Miami is currently last in the NL East but has won the first three games of a four-game series against the World Series champion Dodgers.www.wcn247.com
