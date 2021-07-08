Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

$3 Color Graduated Filters: Real Deal or Rip-Off?

By Jon Sienkiewicz
shutterbug.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Friday and I just ordered a set of 9 color graduated filters from Amazon for $26.59 in 67mm. Cheap, no? Amazingly, the 52mm set is $4 cheaper. Part of me says, “What can you expect from a $3 filter?” But the optimistic little devil sitting on my other shoulder whispers, “How bad can they be?”

www.shutterbug.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Gradient#Lenses#Emotion#Roy G Biv#Polish#Diglycol#Columbia#Pittsburgh Plate Glass#Tamron#Cokin Creative Filters#Package Arrives#Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Ikea Symfonisk Picture Frame review: The art of noise

“A clever concept that is held back by a long power cord and uneven sound quality.”. When Ikea debuted the $199 Symfonisk Picture Frame speaker (its latest wireless audio collaboration with Sonos), two things were immediately apparent: The age of affordable, customizable, and decorative home audio is upon us, and, we still haven’t found a way to eliminate our dependence on power cords.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Extensive Galaxy leak shows off Samsung's new favorite colors

Details for Samsung’s entire next-gen Galaxy lineup just leaked before the company even had the chance to announce their existence. Evan Blass, a prominent figure in the tech-leaker community, tweeted a series of GIFs revealing each individual device. Blass’ leak has the size and proportions of a full, official Samsung...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Schlap colorful and aggressive sounding compressor plugin on sale at 20% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Schlap aggressive, program dependent compressor effect plugin for Windows and Mac. If you want your tracks to be energetic, in-your-face and bold, make ’em “Schlap”. Schlap is a characterful, colourful and aggressive sounding program-dependent compressor. It takes inspiration from hardware RMS compressors of the past and evolves them into a modern setting.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

This $10 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller’s Like A Real-Life Paris Filter

From charcoal-infused blotting papers to more CoverGirl Clean pressed powder compacts than I can keep count, I've tried just about every product out there to curb slick, shiny foreheads. Now to be sure, I love a fresh, radiant complexion. But, as an oily-skinned gal, I know first-hand the fine line between grease and glow. My summer fantasy is looking like a dewy Glossier model. Instead, hot, balmy weather usually renders my T-zone practically reflective. With all that in mind – and summer in full swing — I was more than willing to hit checkout on Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, which I've clocked as a trending Amazon beauty item for some time now. (And yes, like so many viral products these days, we probably have TikTok to thank.) With over 17,000 reviews, a whole heap of convincing before & after pictures, and a digestible price tag of $10, the product gets its mattifying magic from using a "real volcanic stone" to "instantly" soak up excess oil (aka it's an oil magnet). Other details also state (and reviewers confirmed) that it can be used on both fresh or makeup-finished faces AND is very easy to clean (read: it's reusable!). Investing in a one-time tool that curbs excess oil instead of repurchasing sheets or powders every few weeks? Well, that just makes sense.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Voigtländer 65mm F2 and Sigma 65mm F2 DG DN Dual Lens Review

If 65mm is your kind of focal length than checkout this rare review of the two Voigtlander and Sigma lenses made by Lensvid:. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Nix Mini Color Sensor V2, Save 15%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 15% off the regular price. The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $83.95, it normally retails for $99.
Softwareshutterbug.com

Replacing Backgrounds with PortraitPro 21: Editing Made Easy

In this article we look at one of the lesser known but, nevertheless, incredibly useful and simple-to-use features in the new PortraitPro 21 – background replacement. Background replacement allows you to instantly isolate the subject and place them on a new background that fits the purpose of the photoshoot and your creative goals - be it moody scenes or studio to outdoors transformations.
Lifestyledigg.com

This Kickstarter Is The Real Seal Deal

Uses UV-C to sterilize the bag — no grody bacteria here. Completely wireless, so your countertop stays flawless. It's surprisingly quiet, so you won't wake up the neighbors. There are over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, and this speedy solid-state drive has an impeccable 4.8/5-star rating. And since it's only $64.46 right now, it's a no-brainer upgrade.
Retailpetapixel.com

The Negative Supply LM1 is a Pocket-Sized All-Metal Digital Light Meter

Negative Supply has launched the LM1 pocket-sized digital light meter that is designed to quickly measure ambient light to allow for accurate exposures. It also measures color temperature and supports 1/3 stop adjustments for ISO, aperture, and shutter speed. The LM1 features a backlit display, a four-button design that makes...
ShoppingCNET

Monday deal: This colorful set of Cuisinart kitchen knives is just $13

Sometimes it takes slicing through a tomato with a genuinely sharp knife to realize how dire your kitchen blade situation has become. If you're working with a drawer full of knives and not one of them is sharp, you can fix the issue in a hurry and for very little money. A set of six Cuisinart kitchen knives with matching blade guards is on sale at Amazon for just $13 -- down from $50. Best Buy has the same price, too.
Shoppingthestylus.org

How To Find High Quality Diamonds Wholesale Without Getting Ripped Off

Since of its relationshіp to price, size is the very first aѕpect to think ɑbout. Tһe 2nd aspect is color. Colors D – H are the whitest, most transparent stones. The problem with color is that іt can be deceiving. The coⅼor you se might not be what you get, depending on liցhting, the background against which ｙou look at the diamond, and the sｅtting of the gem.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 STM IS Review (good mechanical quality)

Here is a review of the inexpensive Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 STM IS lens for the EOS R system. It seems the mechanical quality is the only good thing they found. Optical Limits tested the Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 STM IS, and their verdict isn’t very positive:. In absolute terms,...
Electronicsthephoblographer.com

The Worst Camera We’ve Ever Tested. Yashica MF-2 Super DX Review

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I’m not even sure this should be called a review. I’ll admit to a few things. I’m breaking a review format that I’ve hammered into our team for over a decade. Also, I’m incredibly furious with my purchase of the Yashica MF-2 Super DX camera. It’s easy to get hyped up for something that you’ve wanted for a while. That hype sometimes leads to anger and fury. Before I purchased it, I read some reviews online. Unfortunately, there weren’t any that were objective. Long-time readers of this site know that I believe no one is making bad cameras these days. However, they also know that I sometimes rightfully bring out the sledgehammer. In this case, I feel like the sledgehammer isn’t enough.
Electronicsimore.com

The Fjorden grip turns your iPhone into a real camera

Fjorden is a new camera grip that claims to be the first professional and professional option. Priced at $141 via Kickstarter, deliveries are expected early next year. As the iPhone continues to be used to take stunning photos some people need to take their photography to the next level. That's where the Fjorden camera grip comes into play with its hardware buttons and more.
ElectronicsDesign Milk

Take 5: A Pencil Filled with Pencils, Airpods Max + the Surface Laptop 4

Even though I’m typically someone who embraces technology, there are certain luddite tendencies that I continue to hold onto, including a lifelong love affair of pencils and pens. Musgrave Pencil Company’s 12 pencils Heritage Collection appeals to this affinity in joyous fashion, allowing me to enjoy a pencil for every month of the year stored within an enormous 13th pencil. I only wish the “eraser” end really could be used as the real thing.
Electronicscameratimes.org

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM Lens now in Stock at Canon Store

The Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM Lens is now back in stock at Canon USA Store. Limited quantity available, so act quickly if you are interested. Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM Lens: $2,699 at Canon USA Store, Amazon, B&H, Adorama. High Performance L-series versatile Super-Telephoto Zoom RF Lens.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Klymit Everglow Light Tube has a lightweight, flexible design, and a white LED light

Illuminate your camp at night with the Klymit Everglow Light Tube. This innovative bulb is inflatable, which makes it both lightweight and flexible. What’s more, the white LED light tube is ideal for camping and the great outdoors. That’s due to its durable design and the fact that it inflates and deflates quickly. Even better, Everglow’s inflatable chamber minimizes harsh light since it diffuses the LED light. Also, this camping accessory packs down to pocket size, and the hypalon carabiner loop lets it attach easily to your tent or car door. Additionally, the Everglow comes in three sizes: regular, large, and extra large. This way, you can choose a design that meets your needs. Finally, this gadget is water-resistant, and the large and extra large models have dimmer switches. Have visibility, even when you’re off the grid, with this portable accessory.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

Reverse Lens Macro Photography: A Beginner’s Guide

If you want to capture beautiful close-up images but don’t want to spend hundreds (or thousands) on a macro lens, then you’ve come to the right place. Because in this article, I’m going to explain everything you need to know about reverse lens macro photography. It’s a simple technique that lets you turn a standard lens into a macro lens so you can capture photos like this:

Comments / 0

Community Policy