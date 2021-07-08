Marquette's Dawson Garcia transferring to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Marquette star Dawson Garcia says he's transferring to North Carolina. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman to lead Marquette in both categories last season. Garcia announced his decision in an Instagram post. Garcia had entered his name into NBA draft consideration before opting to continue his college career. North Carolina already had added Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek and Virginia transfer Justin McKoy to its frontcourt.