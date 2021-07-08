Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kyle Walker matured into England elder statesman in defense

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Kyle Walker is the oldest member of the England squad so he will have needed every minute of the extended lie-in until lunchtime. Walker will have to be well-rested for Sunday after being key to England reaching its first final in 55 years. Only Italy stands between the team and the European Championship title. Seeing the enthused young squad takes the 31-year-old Walker back to grimmer times with the national team. He says pulling on the team's jersey “means something now.” Walker has shown his versatility by playing in a back three of four as England has won all six of its matches at Euro 2020.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Elder Statesman#European Championship#National Team#Uk#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker inspiring a new generation

England's football heroes are inspiring a new generation of youngsters to believe they can achieve, say the stars' former teachers. Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are among a Yorkshire contingent which has helped the team reach the semi-finals of the European Championships. Claire Beswick, who taught Phillips as a youngster...
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling in team of tournament

England's Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling, plus five players from winners Italy, have been named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament. Italy beat England on penalties to win the final on Sunday. Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, Leonardo Spinazzola, Federico Chiesa and player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma...
EducationPosted by
newschain

Kyle Walker is an ‘inspiration’ to students, say his former teachers

Teachers at Kyle Walker’s secondary school have remembered how he developed from a “cheeky, skinny” 11-year-old to a “well-rounded, committed, exceptional sportsman”. Staff and students at High Storrs School, Sheffield, say they cannot wait for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final and are sure Walker will continue to be an “inspiration”. Eileen...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

FORM GUIDE: Raheem Sterling is simply superb, Kyle Walker one of England's most influential players and Jorginho is Italy's key man... Chris Sutton rates both teams ahead of Sunday's final

Euro 2020's most consistent two sides will face off in the final at Wembley, with both sides boasting reasons to be confident. For England, a partisan crowd and a side full of momentum and buoyed by the excitement of a nation. For Italy, a 33-match unbeaten run that has seen Roberto Mancini transform the fortunes of the national side.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON'S ENGLAND PLAYER RATINGS FOR EURO 2020: Raheem Sterling was player of the tournament and Kyle Walker its best right back... but Mason Mount never really took off and Marcus Rashford didn't start a single game

England came within a whisker of winning their first trophy in 55 years as they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy. Gareth Southgate's squad did the country proud, though, and there were some top performances throughout the tournament on their way to the final. Looking back on the...
SoccerCBS Sports

Italy-England: Euro 2020 final bold predictions, featuring Kyle Walker's crucial role, Roberto Mancini's plan

The European champions will be decided on Sunday as two teams face off for a title that, despite their rich history, they have won remarkably infrequently. Italy's only win came in 1968, a time when the Euros were unrecognizable compared to the 24-team behemoth of a competition they are today, while no one in England needs reminding of their 55 years of hurt on the international stage.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

England's penalty shootout loss to Italy may have been heart-breaking but it's not all doom and gloom... with young stars desperate to impress, a classy statesman in Gareth Southgate and a team to be proud of, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic

England and disappointment at tournaments usually go hand in hand, but this latest defeat is an entirely different feeling altogether. The doom and gloom has set in, of course, but ultimately this squad has plenty to be proud of. For a little while at least, it really did look like...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Jordan Pickford: ‘Speedy’ maturing at Euro 2020 to drive England to final

Jordan Pickford’s desire to do everything at 100mph has helped to fuel England’s drive to the Euro 2020 final. Pickford’s former PE teacher Alan Fisher can still see the character traits in the 27-year-old keeper, who conceded his first goal of the tournament in Wednesday night’s 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark he first witnessed when he was a schoolboy nicknamed “Speedy”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy