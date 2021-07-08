Kyle Walker matured into England elder statesman in defense

LONDON (AP) — Kyle Walker is the oldest member of the England squad so he will have needed every minute of the extended lie-in until lunchtime. Walker will have to be well-rested for Sunday after being key to England reaching its first final in 55 years. Only Italy stands between the team and the European Championship title. Seeing the enthused young squad takes the 31-year-old Walker back to grimmer times with the national team. He says pulling on the team's jersey “means something now.” Walker has shown his versatility by playing in a back three of four as England has won all six of its matches at Euro 2020.