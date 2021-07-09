Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warminster, PA

'You'll never know what you'll find': A look inside Habitat for Humanity’s new Warminster ReStore

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to find diapers, stained glass lamps, vintage toys and ceramic trinkets all in one place, but that’s what Habitat for Humanity is for. For 13 years, Bucks County’s Habitat chapter has operated its Chalfont ReStore, selling used furniture, clothing, homegoods, appliances and more. But the 22,500-square-foot space just got an upgrade, nearly doubling in size.

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warminster, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Southampton, PA
City
Chalfont, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Real Estate#Housing Affordability#Charity#Homegoods#Christian#Habitat Bucks#Brink#Antiquers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Charities
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.

Comments / 2

Community Policy