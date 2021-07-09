'You'll never know what you'll find': A look inside Habitat for Humanity’s new Warminster ReStore
It’s hard to find diapers, stained glass lamps, vintage toys and ceramic trinkets all in one place, but that’s what Habitat for Humanity is for. For 13 years, Bucks County’s Habitat chapter has operated its Chalfont ReStore, selling used furniture, clothing, homegoods, appliances and more. But the 22,500-square-foot space just got an upgrade, nearly doubling in size.www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
