Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fish and Game loosens King Salmon restrictions on the Little Susitna River

By Name
ktna.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishermen in the Mat-Su Valley were granted an additional opportunity to harvest a king salmon over the holiday weekend. On July 2nd, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced that they were reopening the Little Susitna River to harvesting kings. The annual limit will be restricted to two king salmon, 20 inches or greater in length.

ktna.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Salmon#Susitna River#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
AnimalsField & Stream

How to Catch Monster Pike from Small Waters

Like me, you may have a handful of local waters known for pumping out small hammer-handle pike, but quite often there is a trophy fish swimming among the smaller specimens. You just have to be willing to sacrifice lots of hits to connect with any gators swimming in your favorite fishing hole. But seeing a 40-plus-inch northern pike shaking its head at the end of my line makes it all worthwhile.
Norfolk Daily News

There are plenty of fish in the sea and at the lake

The alarm sounded at 4 a.m. and I reluctantly dragged myself out of bed. We had a long drive ahead of us, and my husband, Led, was eager to get on the water. Before too long, our friends Chase and Courtney arrived and we were ready to hit the road. It is about two hours from our home to Lake Francis Case on the Missouri River. We launched the boat at Whetstone Bay near Bonesteel, South Dakota.
HobbiesHornell Evening Tribune

Fishing: Stung by the little pigtail curl

One of the must frustrating feelings that a fisher has to swallow is the sight of a little pigtail curl on the end of the line. Whether it’s on a 17-pound mono for northern pike or on a two-pound tippet for snooty, hard-fished trout, a mediocre knot spells frustration. And...
nbc25news.com

Teen catches huge 20-foot white sturgeon fish

BRITSH COLUMBIA, Canada (Zenger News) — A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with pals. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are prehistoric fish, meaning they have...
trinityjournal.com

Salmon season opens on Klamath, Trinity rivers

Fishing regulations for the spring chinook fishery in the Klamath River Basin remain in effect following the June meeting of the California Fish and Game Commission. The commission did vote to list upper Klamath and Trinity River spring chinook salmon as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act. Sport fishing regulatory changes implemented during species candidacy remain in effect.
wa.gov

Several Puget Sound-area waters closing to Chinook salmon fishing

OLYMPIA – Several Puget Sound waters will close earlier than anticipated to fishing for or retention of Chinook salmon, state salmon managers announced today. The closures – in Marine Area 5 (Sekiu), the Tulalip Bubble, and the Skykomish River – are due in part to higher-than-expected catch rates and significant angler participation, as well as low returns to some hatcheries.
Animalsppioneer.com

Wow! That’s a fish

Ezra Haan, son of Matt and Holly Haan, hooked a 40 pound Buffalo carp on Friday morning. Ezra needed his dad’s help to pull the big carp into the boat. Matt worked at least 20 minutes to get the fish in the net and then into the boat.
Hobbiesalaskasnewssource.com

Fishing Report: Five Salmon Family Challenge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska anglers are being put to the test this summer as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is recognizing families who catch all five of the common species of Pacific salmon with their Five Salmon Family Challenge. “We really encourage family and group fishing activities,”...
deltanewsweb.com

Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishing Schedule: Week of July 12

The Chitina Subdistrict will open for a 168-hour period from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 12 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 18. The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net fishery remains closed to the retention of king salmon. King salmon incidentally taken must be released immediately and may not be removed from the water before being released.
Frontiersman

Bait, multiple hooks, and 24-hour salmon fishing

As mentioned in last week’s column July 14 is the transition day from conservative wild king salmon season regulations — to more liberal fishing opportunities aimed at harvesting more abundant pink, chum, sockeye, and coho salmon resources. By the time this column is published in Friday’s paper some Mat-Su anglers will already be taking advantage of the new season’s opportunities. If you are unfamiliar with regulations for specific locations be sure to do a check and see which of these options may apply. Most of them apply through out the Susitna River drainage, however, some specific waters of the Susitna River drainage remain under single -hook artificial lure regulations. Time restrictions also remain in effect on the fishery near Larson Creek up the Talkeetna River. The number of pink, chum, sockeye, and chum salmon in Mat-Su streams will be relatively low through this weekend, however, the new liberalizations will provide some anglers a better opportunity to catch and harvest some of those salmon that are now starting to enter Mat-Su freshwaters.
kdll.org

Kenai king fishery shuts down

The Kenai River will close entirely to king salmon fishing starting Wednesday. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the closure Monday afternoon after nearly three weeks of watching the late-run king salmon fail to return to the Kenai River in large enough numbers. The lower river started July with a king fishery open to retention, but no bait allowed; the department moved to catch-and-release only, with a note that further action might be necessary. Even with the closure, biologists don’t think the run will make the minimum escapement goal.
Chronicle

Salmon Fishing to Close Early in Marine Area 7 Following Successful Opener

Fishery managers at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Wednesday an early closure to salmon fishing in the San Juan Islands (Marine Area 7) to meet conservation objectives for Chinook salmon. The closure goes into effect July 8. Marine Area 7 salmon fishing opened just one week...
alaskasnewssource.com

Ship Creek fishing season extended for king salmon, limits increased

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fishing season for king salmon on Ship Creek is being extended by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Possession and bag limits are also increasing starting this week. The extension goes into effect on Wednesday and lasts through July 31, according to a release...
idaho.gov

Fish and Game places Stage 1 fire restrictions on department-owned lands in the Magic Valley

The Magic Valley is currently experiencing potentially extreme fire conditions brought on by on-going impacts from several years of drought throughout the Magic Valley. In response to these severe conditions, Fish and Game has implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective July 1, 2021 on all Fish and Game owned lands within the following counties: Camas, Jerome, Gooding, Minidoka, Cassia and Twin falls. The Wildlife Management Areas included in the fire restrictions include: Big Cottonwood, Camas Prairie-Centennial Marsh, Carey Lake, Hagerman, Billingsley, and Niagara Springs.
tananachiefs.org

UPDATE: Salmon on the Yukon River

Tanana Chiefs Conference acknowledges that salmon is life to our people living on the Yukon River. Our Athabascan people are resilient and have relied upon many species of animals and fish to survive and to continue our traditional way of life. Protecting subsistence is the top priority for Team TCC.
ktoo.org

Hatchery salmon production ending at Little Port Walter

A federal fisheries agency is phasing out production of hatchery king salmon at a remote field station in Southeast Alaska. The salmon hatchery is connected to a research station at Little Port Walter, near the southern tip of Baranof Island, south of Sitka. NOAA Fisheries sees an annual return there between 500 and 3,000 adult chinook.
Hobbiesthecommunityvoice.com

Sportsman's report Sport salmon fishing

Fishing sites are agog over the big hogs they are hauling in during sport salmon season. Many commercial boats post pictures of their smiling customers with their two-fish daily limit. Private ocean-going boats often keep their photos to themselves as well as to the who, how, where, and when as any experienced fisher knows, if you post it, they will come.
AnimalsKFDM-TV

Whale-come Back: Killer whale pod hunts returning salmon

Killer whales were filmed as they broke the water’s surface and gracefully arched back under in a picturesque Alaskan bay at the Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve earlier this month. Park officials said salmon are beginning to travel back to their natal streams in Glacier Bay to spawn. Leaps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy