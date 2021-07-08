Cancel
Texas Rangers have unexpected trio going to All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers will be represented by an unexpected trio at the All-Star Game with right-hander Kyle Gibson and slugging outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia going to Denver. Only four teams have more All-Star picks than the last-place Rangers. Gibson got only one out in the shortest opening-day start in the majors since 1982 but is now 6-1 with a 2.29 ERA. Gallo has 23 homers after only two in the first month. He also leads the majors with 67 walks. Garcia is a 28-year-old rookie from Cuba with 21 homers after not being on the roster to start the season.

