Strong start by Montas leads Athletics over Astros 2-1

 13 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas and give the Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The victory snaps a three-game skid for Oakland and ends a six-game winning streak for the Astros, who lead the AL West. Montas (8-7) fanned 10 while allowing five hits and a run in a 6 2/3 innings for the win. Jake Diekman gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

