Strong start by Montas leads Athletics over Astros 2-1

McCullers (6-2) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics. McCullers was sharp but took the loss as the Astros were shut down by Frankie Montas. Three of the seven hits McCullers surrendered did go for extra-bases, but he managed to work out of moderate trouble thanks to eight strikeouts. Most encouragingly, McCullers completed more than six innings for the first time in five starts since coming off the injured list and also threw 107 pitches. McCullers will head into the All-Star break with a 2.94 ERA and 89 punchouts across 79.2 frames.