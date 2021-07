Tennis competition kicks off on Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Olympics and runs through August 1. NBC has you covered for all the can't-miss moments. Naomi Osaka, who represents the host nation Japan, headlines the women's field, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads the way on the men's side. Djokovic, fresh off of winning Wimbledon, is looking for his first Olympic title in his fourth consecutive appearance. Should he pull it off, Djokovic could become the second player ever (after Steffi Graf) to achieve a calendar Golden Slam if he also goes on to win the U.S. Open later in the summer.