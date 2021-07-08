Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bauer probe...A’s snap Astros’ streak...Scottish Open

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed. Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish#Ap#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Oakland Athletics#The Houston Astros#The Miami Marlins#Nba#French#Spaniard#The European Tour#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
Country
Scotland
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBTMZ.com

Trevor Bauer's Paid Leave Extended As Assault Probe Continues

12:46 PM PT -- Bauer's agents have just released a statement ... saying the 2020 Cy Young winner is still refuting his accuser's accusations "in the strongest possible terms." "Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings," Bauer's agents said Thursday afternoon. "Again, administrative leave is neither a...
MLBTroy Record

Altuve, Tucker homer to lead Astros over Athletics 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit the go-ahead home run for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night. But Houston wouldn't have been in position to take the lead if not for some stellar defense by Michael Brantley an inning earlier. Jose Altuve hit...
MLBbluzz.org

Dad strength: Yordan's 2 HRs power Astros - MLB.com

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez admitted he hadn’t been getting much sleep since the birth of his son Friday. That didn’t stop him from returning to the lineup Tuesday and putting on the kind of performance that likely sent A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a sleepless night. Alvarez,...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Montás dominates Astros as they drop winning streak

On Thursday, the Astros crashed into a pitching wall named Frankie Montás. In a good pitching duel between Lance McCullers Jr. and Montás, the Athletics avoided the sweep and got the better part of a 2-1 score. Oakland ambushed the Astros’ starter with two runs in the first, brought in...
Columbus, GAWTVM

Hoots sweep Astros to extend winning streak to three

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots extended their Sunbelt Baseball League winning streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of the Gwinnett Astros on Saturday at Golden Park, winning a game that had been suspended 8-6 and following it up with a 3-2 victory in the regularly scheduled game.
NBAwcn247.com

Bucks knot series...Bauer leave extended...Jays in limbo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton poured in 40 points and the Milwaukee Bucks tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece with a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. Middleton provided 10 straight Milwaukee points down the stretch, including the tying and go-ahead buckets on consecutive possessions. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) furnished 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to help the Bucks overcome Devin Booker's game-high 40 points for the Suns.
NBAwcn247.com

Bucks win...Pelicans eye a coach...Bauer leave extended

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have tied the NBA Finals at two games apiece by coming back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns, 109-103. Khris Middleton scored 10 straight Milwaukee points and finished with a team-high 40 in the Bucks' second straight win. Devin Booker led all scorers with 42 points, but the Suns guard was plagued by foul trouble and had to be benched for about 3 1/2 minutes in the final period.
NFLwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and visiting Phoenix Suns were tied at 52 at halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Bucks hit just 19% of their 16 3-point attempts, but they scored 28 points in the paint. The Suns nailed 50% of their free throws and were 6-for-6 from the line.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Houston Astros 7/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians (47-43) will collide with the Houston Astros (56-38) in the opening of a three-game showdown at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cleveland concluded a series against the Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 standing over the weekend. The Indians lost the series opener at 4-5 on Friday but ended up winning the last two games at 3-2 on Saturday and 4-2 on Sunday. In their recent triumph, starter Zach Plesac went 6.0 innings with two earned runs on four hits allowed while granting one walk and struck out three Oakland batters in the win. Center Fielder Bradley Zimmer achieved three RBIs on three base hits with a run while Right Fielder Daniel Johnson made two runs and a double with one RBI for the Tribe.
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Cleveland Indians at Astros

Pitchers: Monday, RHP Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59) vs. RHP J.C. Mejia (1-4, 7.2); Tuesday, RHP Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.06) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.47); Wednesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 2.80) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.86). Astros (56-38) update: Jose Altuve on Saturday became the fourth player to...
MLBSacramento Bee

Garcia expected to start as Houston hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (47-44, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (57-38, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -177, Indians +153; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: The best/worst DraftKings picks for Monday, July 19th

It’s my first MLB DFS article since the All-Star break and all I can say is that the selection of pitching options on Monday doesn’t exactly exude confidence. At the very least, while the pitchers on the main slate aren’t the best, we don’t have to deal with a game in Coors. Kevin Gausman is the most expensive pitcher on DraftKings at $10,000, but he faces a Detroit Tigers team that has been swinging hot bats recently. For the time being, the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves could have weather concerns, so make sure to keep an eye on updates throughout the day. Due to the lack of top-tier pitching options on Monday, I’ll just have to swallow my pride and do something that I’m afraid to do, which is use Kyle Gibson in MLB DFS.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Alvarez Blast Propels Astros to Win in Opener Against Cleveland, 4-3.

In the last recap, I said Yordan Alvarez couldn’t hit a beach ball. Maybe, but his two-run home run tonight was some kind of a ball, and it sure went a long way. After an 0-22 stint, Yordan had two hits and two crucial RBI in this close 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. It was half the Astros run production, the other two runs coming from a Yuli Gurriel double in the first inning, and a two-out RBI single by Martin Maldonado in the fourth.
MLBESPN

Altuve homers twice in milestone game as Astros down Indians

HOUSTON --  On a night dedicated to Jose Altuve's accomplishments, the Houston Astros' star added to his already stellar resume with another huge game. Altuve celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major league debut with a leadoff homer, and made the milestone twice as nice with a second shot on his next at-bat, leading the Astros to a 9-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros lineups for Wednesday: Game No. 93

HOUSTON -- Here are the lineups for Wednesday night’s season finale between the Indians and Astros. Where: Minute Maid Park, 8:10 p.m. Teams: Indians (47-45) vs. Astros (57-38). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network will carry the game. Starting pitchers: RHP Eli Morgan (1-3,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Max Scherzer, ranked

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, many teams across MLB are about to find out if they will buy, sell, or stay as is on July 31. Many names have been rumored to potentially become available and perhaps none bigger than Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 37-years-old and in the last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy