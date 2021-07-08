Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

NWS: Cooler and drier Friday

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service reports that showers have mostly ended for today and that it should remain dry until Friday night. Fort Wayne, Indiana (July 8, 2021) – Showers have mostly ended for today, and it should stay dry until Friday night. Wet weather will then return for the weekend and into next week. Onshore winds along the Lake Michigan beaches are causing high waves and dangerous currents. Dangerous swim conditions persist through Friday. Piers should also be avoided.

