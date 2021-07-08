Alabama A&M's Fermin Ruiz Crespo Named To CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-District Team

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics continues to make history as senior Fermin Ruiz Crespo (Mollina, Spain) has become just the fifth individual, and first in the history of the men's tennis program, to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-District Team selection, doing so in the At-Large category as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday, July 8.

