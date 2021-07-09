Everything You Need to Know About Doctor Stephen Strange

Loki is a litany of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The six-episode Disney+ series, per the mid-credits sequence in last week’s finale, is the first of Marvel Studios’ TV shows to earn a second season. (Its two predecessors, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were limited series, a category WandaVision now seems poised to dominate at the Emmys.) Loki also marks the first appearance of Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, a Thanos-level villain introduced as He Who Remains, who is the mysterious force behind the Time Variance Authority. Majors is already set to reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, making Loki a key inflection point in the wider expansion of the MCU. And in exploring the TVA, Loki is the first MCU project to center the concept of the Marvel multiverse, a parallel-realities model that seems pivotal to the master narrative going forward. Head writer Michael Waldron also penned the script for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.