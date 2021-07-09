Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Everything You Need to Know About Doctor Stephen Strange

By Caitlin Tasker
Inside the Magic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) may have been a latecomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but going into Marvel’s Phase 4, Stephen Strange is going to be the focus of the new direction of the MCU. The Infinity Saga has ended and now Marvel boss Kevin Feige is taking the MCU...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Umar
Person
Steve Ditko
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#First Doctor#Marvel Universe#Marvel S Phase 4#Marvel Multiverse#Wandavision#The Infinity Stones#Mcu#The Multiverse Of Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
ComicsInverse

sets up an epic Avengers 5 villain way scarier than Thanos

Of all the apocalypses in all the timelines, Loki had to walk into this one. Episode 3 of Marvel’s latest Disney+ show finds Tom Hiddleston and his female “variant” marooned on a dystopian planet in the middle of a violent apocalypse. But what do we actually know about Lamentis-1? A...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Cinematic Universe In Order

The Marvel cinematic universe is one of the most in-depth series of all time. While the franchise began with Iron Man in 2008, for those following the narrative this isn’t where the story begins. There are currently 24 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe released throughout three phases. While each...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

The Power of the MCU – Emmy Debut Sees Nearly 30 Nominations

It may seem like a long time ago since WandaVision aired on Disney+ but the Marvel television series, which also marked a huge step forward for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just received an outpouring of love. Alongside its small-screen successor The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s shows...
MoviesInside the Magic

Kevin Feige: Kathryn Hahn WILL RETURN as Agatha Harkness in the MCU

Was it “Agatha All Along”? That looks to be the case! Our second favorite witch (love you, Wanda!) will be returning to the MCU as we have solid confirmation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe! But where will we see Agatha? When will we see her?. Kathryn Hahn Will Return as...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel’s Black Widow: Dropped Doctor Doom Easter Egg Revealed

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson reveals the doomed Fantastic Four Easter egg that never made it into the movie: the first reference to Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pearson is "always" trying to tee up the metal-masked villain in his projects at Marvel Studios, where Pearson scripted Thor: Ragnarok and performed uncredited work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. After name-dropping Marvel Comics character Crimson Dynamo — Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) flubbed moniker for Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov (David Harbour) — and potentially introducing the first mutant in the MCU, Pearson's Black Widow script almost referenced the home nation of Victor Von Doom.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Season 2 may finally make good on Marvel’s Disney+ promise

Six words shook Marvel’s newly formed multiverse: “Loki will return in Season 2.”. Last week’s Loki finale confirmed long-standing rumors that Tom Hiddleston’s journey into the mystery of self-discovery wouldn’t be limited to a single season. But Loki Season 2 is an even bigger deal than you might think. Rumors...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Elizabeth Olsen Says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Is “Old Sam Raimi” and “Very Scary”

When the project was first announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con International, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige threw Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the MCU’s first “scary movie”, and while it may have been lost Sinister helmer Scott Derrickson of the director’s chair in the years since, it also has a legend of the horror and superhero genres in Evil Dead and Spider Man director Sam Raimi.
MoviesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Road to the Thunderbolts in the MCU

The first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a simple mission: build up to the creation of the Avengers. The next two phases went further by setting the stage for Thanos and his quest for the Infinity Stones, culminating in one of the biggest movies of all time in Avengers: Endgame. While MCU Phase 4 is a mix of Disney+ TV shows and theatrical movie releases, there hasn’t been an established narrative goal just yet. So what are they building towards?
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Now YOU Can Become a Loki Variant

Loki may be the third Marvel original series to hit Disney+, but it is the first that left fans in withdrawal as they wait for Season 2 to pick up where the Loki series finale left them. Without spoiling all the things that Season 1 set up for the future...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Elizabeth Olsen Reacts to Young Avengers Rumours – In MCU Elizabeth Olsen Plays The Role Of Scarlet Witch!

Elizabeth Olsen Updates: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already in Phase 4, and followers are already excited to see how the MCU will proceed with its bold storyline past Avengers: Endgame. With the debut of three Disney Plus unique packages in WandaVision, With the discharge of The Falcon, The Winter Soldier, and Loki, followers are speculating about new plot arcs and characters being arranged and launched for future movies and collections.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Pres. Hints at Captain America, Red Guardian Spinoff

Despite the mixed reviews that Black Widow (2021) has received since it debuted on July 9 — following a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Marvel fans have still been enjoying Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) backstory and their first MCU introduction to Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian (David Harbour).
TV SeriesInside the Magic

How ‘Loki’ Finale Gave Marvel Its Next ‘Endgame’

The events of the season finale of Loki have — for better or worse — irrevocably altered the course of Marvel’s mad multiverse. In episode 6 of Loki, “For All Time. Always.,” our favorite Loki variants – Endgame Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) have introduced a new brand of chaos to the MCU — one that opens up infinite opportunities for storytelling, while also leaving Marvel fans with a million lifetimes worth of questions. If a harmoniously pruned Sacred Timeline sounds similar to the “perfectly balanced” universe Thanos achieved with his Infinity Stones in Infinity War (2018), it’s because Marvel Studios has officially begun building towards its next major Endgame-level event.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

‘Loki’ Shows What the Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Missing: Romance

Loki is a litany of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The six-episode Disney+ series, per the mid-credits sequence in last week’s finale, is the first of Marvel Studios’ TV shows to earn a second season. (Its two predecessors, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were limited series, a category WandaVision now seems poised to dominate at the Emmys.) Loki also marks the first appearance of Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, a Thanos-level villain introduced as He Who Remains, who is the mysterious force behind the Time Variance Authority. Majors is already set to reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, making Loki a key inflection point in the wider expansion of the MCU. And in exploring the TVA, Loki is the first MCU project to center the concept of the Marvel multiverse, a parallel-realities model that seems pivotal to the master narrative going forward. Head writer Michael Waldron also penned the script for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy