Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

EastEnders’ Shaun Williamson ‘couldn’t believe reaction’ to Sweet Caroline

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31INUD_0arcGNZh00
Shaun Williamson (PA Wire)

EastEnders star Shaun Williamson has said he “couldn’t believe the reaction” when he performed Sweet Caroline for football fans ahead of England’s semi-final clash with Denmark.

The former soap star, best known for playing Barry Evans in the BBC soap, is also a cabaret performer and took to the stage to perform the Neil Diamond classic at BoxPark in Croydon on Thursday night, where he was met with a rapturous reception.

Video of his rendition has also since made the rounds on social media and Williamson told the PA news agency: “I just couldn’t believe the reaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urLDU_0arcGNZh00
Fans watching England v Croatia (PA Wire)

“I’ve been singing that song for 25 years, I do a lot of cabaret when I’m not acting and I’ve never known a reaction like that.”

He added: “It’s just a great song and a great song is a great song.

“I think it’s been around as a football chant for a while now and apparently it started as a chant in American football in the crowd. It’s just lovely.

“I know there’s a lot of a negativity around football, but you always get idiots, idiots with laser pens, if it was boxing fans or rugby fans, you always get one idiot.

“I think it’s a great release for people, they go out and they get it all out of this system, so I think it really serves a purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frhml_0arcGNZh00
Fans watching England v Denmark (PA Wire)

“I know the whole world’s gone through Covid, including Denmark and I feel sorry for them, but it is what the English need.

“It’s been a lousy 18 months, absolutely lousy, so this is fantastic.

“I think when England team go on a good run, everyone gets behind them.

“You’ve got people watching the telly, men and women and kids who normally wouldn’t bother, and they get caught up in the excitement and the longer it goes on, it’s great.

“It’s a great knock-on for the economy, especially the pubs and bars.

“They’ve all had a lousy 18 months and they’re now selling millions of pints, it is great for everybody.

“I think there’s always people who will abuse it, but it can be very positive nationalism and there’s nothing wrong with it.

“I’ve got no time for idiots who boo other people’s national anthems or shine laser pens or boo people taking a knee, but it can be it can be a very positive.”

Discussing England’s chances against Italy on Sunday, he said: “I think our biggest attribute is Wembley, and I’m not talking about booing other national anthems, but if the crowd make that much noise against Italy, who haven’t lost for ages…

“If we made some of the mistakes we made (against Denmark), we haven’t got a chance.

“But if we can just tighten up a little bit, stop giving silly balls away, we’ve obviously got a chance, we’ve got the players, but it’s going to be a monumental task, it is going to be gripping.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Williamson
Person
Neil Diamond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastenders#English Football#Boxing#Eastenders#American#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
newschain

Dutch teenager to become youngest person in space

A Dutch teenager is to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at the age of 82. Blue Origin announced on Thursday that instead of a 28 million dollar auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, the 18-year-old son of another bidder will be on board.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

ECB confident The Hundred will not be blighted by Covid-19 issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board has acknowledged the launch of The Hundred will coincide with “a key risk period” in the pandemic but remains confident the competition will not derailed by quarantines and cancellations. The new franchise tournament begins next week, with the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals kicking...
WorldBirmingham Star

England have never had it so good as 'Sweet Caroline' sweeps nation

England's run to the Euro 2020 final is sweeping the nation into a frenzy ahead of Sunday's clash with Italy, but over 60 000 fans at Wembley will be rocking to unfamiliar football anthem. Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" has become the crowd and squad's favourite of England's first ever run...
SportsTelegraph

No Sweet Caroline at The Hundred as cricket bosses put families first

It was the soundtrack to a summer of sporting triumph when – until the final at least – good times never seemed so good. However, the unofficial Euro 2020 anthem Sweet Caroline will not be echoing around the stands when a new cricket tournament launches next week. Organisers of The...
Entertainment90min.com

England stars blast out rousing version of Sweet Caroline on team holiday

Euro 2020 might have ended in heartbreak for England's heroes this summer, but the players are enjoying some much-deserved downtime ahead of the new Premier League season. The Three Lions captured the nation's hearts during an exciting summer, which saw them reach the final of the European competition, before suffering the devastation of a penalty shootout defeat to Italy at Wembley.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Three Lions and Sweet Caroline played at Clarence House at Charles’s request

Renditions of Three Lions and Sweet Caroline sounded out from the gardens of Clarence House ahead of England’s crucial semi-final clash against Denmark. The Prince of Wales invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play instrumental versions of the rousing Euro 2020 anthems at his London residence on Tuesday in support of the men’s team’s quest to reach their first major tournament final since 1966.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Ben & Jessa Seewald Reveal Baby Number Four’s Gender & Name

As we reported, Ben and Jessa Seewald have welcomed their fourth child to the world. On Monday, they shared the first part of their birth story, but they kept many of the details to themselves. In the video, they didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name. So, fans were waiting for the next part of the birth story to find out more details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy