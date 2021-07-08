Biden, Harris Meet With Civil Rights Leaders As Groups Push White House To Preserve Voting Rights
The Biden administration held a closed-door West Wing meeting with leaders from some of the prominent civil rights and social justice organizations on Thursday, at the urging of movement leaders and congressional Democrats who are concerned about the recent attempts to disenfranchise Black voters and marginalized groups, especially in light of the upcoming 2022 midterms elections.praisecleveland.com
