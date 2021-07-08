Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed, Ecstasy & Alcohol Made Her Faint On ‘The Nutty Professor’ Set

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Posted by 
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Addiction is something to be taken very seriously, and no one out here is exempt when it comes to entertaining our respective vices. The cocktail of choice for seasoned actress Jada Pinkett Smith used to be a colorful combination of weed, alcohol and ecstasy pills, which even led her to pass out once while co-starring in Eddie Murphy’s hit 1996 film The Nutty Professor.

praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Nutty#Instagram Twitter#Sober Black Girls Club#Blackamericaweb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Still In The Midst Of $270 Million Divorce?

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had their share of ups and downs over the course of their 24-year marriage, some of which have been documented on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Was the couple headed for a $270 million divorce last summer? That’s what one tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the spouses stand today.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Jada Pinkett Smith Shaved Her Head & Says “Willow Made Me Do It”

“A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return,” Willow Smith wrote on Instagram. She shared a photo of her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head with the inspiring caption this week. Pinkett Smith responded to her daughter, writing back: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Jada Pinkett Smith collapsed after 'bad batch' of ecstasy

Jada Pinkett Smith once "passed out" on set after taking a "bad batch of ecstasy". The 49-year-old actress admitted the "eye opening" incident - which took place when she was working on 1996 movie 'The Nutty Professor' - served as a wake-up call to her over her relationship with drugs and alcohol.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Told Tupac Not To Beat Up Will Smith Once They Started Dating: Report

Two weeks ago, Jada Pinkett Smith sent Twitter into a frenzy after her celebratory birthday post in honor of what would have been Tupac's 50th birthday reminded everyone just how much love the actress and the legendary West Coast rapper had for each other during the 90s. Jada definitely got fans talking after sharing an archived poem that Tupac wrote for her on Instagram, but thanks to a new interview with former Outlawz rapper Napoleon, they'll definitely be talking about the infamous love triangle once again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Willow Smith says she 'felt a lot of pressure' when she was growing up to 'do right by' her parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith felt 'a lot of pressure' to 'do right by' her parents. The 20-year-old singer and actress is the daughter of stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and after raising to fame herself with her hit single Whip My Hair when she was just 10, Willow has now admitted she felt pressure to be as loved by the public as her parents.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jada Pinkett Smith: I was drinking hard in High School

Jada Pinkett Smith was "drinking hard" throughout High School. The 49-year-old actress has admitted she was a "hard liquor drinker" from an early age, and said she was already indulging in vodka by the time she was 15. In a clip from an upcoming episode of 'Red Table Talk', she...
CelebritiesPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Head Bald Following Struggle With Hair Loss (PHOTO)

Jada Pinkett Smith is rocking a new look these days. On Monday (July 12), the actress debuted a completely shaved head on her Instagram. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," she captioned the selfie with her daughter, Willow Smith. In the photo, Pinkett Smith pairs her bald look with a chartreuse sweater and bright pink lipstick, while her 20-year-old daughter leans into her chest.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Duane Martin joins Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk

Duane Martin continues to make his Hollywood rebound and has just signed an overall deal with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions for scripted and unscripted content. Martin currently stars in the Spectrum Original series “L.A.’s Finest” along with Gabrielle Union in the Bad Boys movie television spin-off which is currently streaming on Netflix.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Iris Law and Jada Pinkett Smith are bringing the buzz cut back

Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a very cool new hair style, swapping her platinum blonde pixie crop for an extreme buzz cut. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” the actor – who turns 50 in September – wrote on Instagram reposting a photo shared by daughter Willow and adding a video showing off her new ‘do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy