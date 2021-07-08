Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed, Ecstasy & Alcohol Made Her Faint On ‘The Nutty Professor’ Set
Addiction is something to be taken very seriously, and no one out here is exempt when it comes to entertaining our respective vices. The cocktail of choice for seasoned actress Jada Pinkett Smith used to be a colorful combination of weed, alcohol and ecstasy pills, which even led her to pass out once while co-starring in Eddie Murphy’s hit 1996 film The Nutty Professor.praisecleveland.com
Comments / 0