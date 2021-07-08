Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed, Ecstasy & Alcohol Made Her Faint On ‘The Nutty Professor’ Set

“A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return,” Willow Smith wrote on Instagram. She shared a photo of her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head with the inspiring caption this week. Pinkett Smith responded to her daughter, writing back: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”