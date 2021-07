The latest episode of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch has once again expanded the lore of the galaxy far, far away by revealing Boba Fett’s original name. As you may remember from the prequels, Boba’s father, Jango Fett, was the human male from which all the clones’ genetic codes and physical likeness came to be. In return for offering his body as a template, the mercenary asked the Kaminoan scientists to clone him a son, who later haunted the protagonists of the Rebellion era as an antagonistic figure just like his father before him.