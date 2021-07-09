Co-Branded Colorful Dolls
On July 9th, Stonely Clover Lane is helping to celebrate Malibu Barbie’s 50th Anniversary with a limited-edition doll and accessories collection. The new Barbie pays homage to Stoney Clover Lane's carefree style and boasts a cozy tie-dye sweatshirt and shorts with trendy white sneakers and a fashion-forward top-knot hairstyle. To complete the look, the doll is outfitted with a pink Stoney Clover Lane duffle bag customized with ‘BARBIE’ in bright rainbow Varsity letters.www.trendhunter.com
