Sulphur Springs, TX

City Awarded Grant to Help Construct Outdoor Fitness Court At Pacific Park

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 11 days ago
Stock Donated To Help Fund Senior Citizens Center Project. Sulphur Springs officials this week reported both good and bad news regarding the planned senior citizens center project, and good news regarding the Pacific Park project as well. While the bid for the pre-engineered metal frame for the new Senior Citizens building was much high than city officials had anticipated, the city also received a stock donation to help the project and has been awarded a grant to help pay for the additional of an outdoor fitness court at Pacific Park.

