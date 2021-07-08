'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Steamy 'Bridgerton' Kiss Threatens to Tear One Couple Apart (Exclusive)

Aloha, islanders! It's only been a day since Love Island graced our TV screens with a new season but the drama is already heating up in Hawaii. After 10 sexy singles coupled up during Wednesday's season 3 premiere, new islanders Cinco Holland Jr. and Will Moncada -- who entered the villa toward the end of the episode -- are ready to shake things up. "It's going to be 'Mr. Steal Your Girl' for the next 24 hours, man!" Cinco said with a smile in ET's exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's new episode.