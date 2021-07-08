Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Steamy 'Bridgerton' Kiss Threatens to Tear One Couple Apart (Exclusive)

KTVB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAloha, islanders! It's only been a day since Love Island graced our TV screens with a new season but the drama is already heating up in Hawaii. After 10 sexy singles coupled up during Wednesday's season 3 premiere, new islanders Cinco Holland Jr. and Will Moncada -- who entered the villa toward the end of the episode -- are ready to shake things up. "It's going to be 'Mr. Steal Your Girl' for the next 24 hours, man!" Cinco said with a smile in ET's exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's new episode.

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#Steamy#Kissed#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 9: Air Date, What We Know

Fans of the TLC reality TV show My Big Fat Fabulous Life are looking forward to Season 9, debuting this summer. Whitney Way Thore will return to share her weight loss journey, along with her relationships, friendships and business ventures. Fans last saw Whitney in Season 8, where she was dealing with some shocking news. She had discovered that her fiancé, Chase Severino, was having a baby with another woman. Meanwhile, at the time, she was isolated from family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' 'controlling' mother Lynne forced the pop star to end 55-hour Las Vegas marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in 2004, divorce attorney reveals

The annulment of Britney Spears' marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander was the first insight into the singer's powerlessness over her own life and has had a devastating impact on it ever since. This is the view of now retired divorce attorney Mark Goldberg who is speaking out for the...
CelebritiesKTVB

Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Snapshots From Her Romantic Amsterdam Getaway With Husband Dalton Gomez

Living it up as newlyweds in Amsterdam! Ariana Grande is giving fans a look at her romantic recent vacation with husband Dalton Gomez. The 28-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots from their idyllic getaway to the Netherlands -- and what appeared to be the capital city Amsterdam -- and included some fun, candid pics of their scenic vacation.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island fans spotted something odd about Liam and Faye's date

Love Island fans have noticed something a bit off between Liam Reardon and Faye Winter, after the pair went on a brunch date and shared a slimy kiss (their words not ours) after the Undercover Lover challenge. Faye and Liam seem to be ticking all the boxes. After recently coupling...
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

What time is Love Island on tonight and will there be a re-coupling?

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic. With a brand new line-up of contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous seasons.The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays. Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August. Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.What...
RelationshipsPopculture

'sMothered': Cher and Dawn Take Matching to the Extreme for Belle's First Dentist Appointment in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Cher and Dawn Hubsher are going all-out when it comes to making baby Belle's first dentist appointment a special occasion. The sMothered mother-daughter duo takes triplet-ing to the extreme in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, sporting matching wigs and bows to help them look more like Cher's little girl as they get ready to see Dr. Tanya Nurape.
TV ShowsCosmopolitan

Love Island viewers are confused about the new bombshell contestant

Tonight's Love Island is set to feature the arrival of three brand new bombshells as well as a double dumping. It's a recipe for all-out drama. However, ahead of her entry into the villa viewers have already spotted something a bit confusing about new bombshell Abigail Rawlings and now they can't un-see it.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island' USA: What Isaiah Wants Viewers to Know About His Time in the Villa (Exclusive)

Isaiah Harmison's time in the Love Island villa may have been short-lived, but he certainly left his mark. While he was in a bit of a love triangle with Cashay Proudfoot and Aimee Flores, he was not chosen to be in a couple during Tuesday night's re-coupling. As a result, he was sent home. Following his time on Love Island, Isaiah spoke with PopCulture.com and shared a side of himself viewers didn't get to see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy